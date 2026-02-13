Oihan Sancet Injury: Spotted in team training

Sancet (hamstring) was spotted back in team training Friday and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Oviedo, according to Athletic Xtra.

Sancet missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury but appears to be back in the mix after returning to full team training Friday. That is a big-time development, as he has locked down the number 10 role whenever healthy and remains one of the Basques' most reliable starters. His potential return would give the squad a much needed spark as they look to regain balance in what has been a turbulent season.