Oihan Sancet Injury: Still sidelined

Sancet (hamstring) will face another absence after being excluded from the squad for Sunday's match against Celta Vigo.

Sancet has yet to fully recover from a muscle issue he picked up in early May, and his last chance to play would come in the season finale against Real Madrid if he makes progress in the coming week. The injury-prone midfielder failed to find consistency in his performance during the 2025/26 period, and he scored four goals over 17 league or UCL games in the first half of the calendar year. Alex Berenguer and Nico Serrano should continue to benefit with increased playing time in his place.