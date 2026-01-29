Sancet has struggled to keep himself fit over the past several seasons with Athletic Club and suffered another injury in Wednesday's defeat against Sporting CP. The playmaker scored a goal before leaving the pitch in the 50th minute due to a hamstring injury, which makes him a major doubt for Sunday's derby against Real Sociedad. This is a blow for Bilbao since Sancet is an undisputed starter in the frontline when fit, and if he has to miss the game, a change will need to be made in the starting XI, with Robert Navarro likely to take a starting role in attacking midfield and Alex Berenguer expected to play on the right wing.