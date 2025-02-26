Oihan Sancet Injury: Suffers thigh injury
Sancet was forced off in the 68th minute of Sunday's 7-1 win against Valladolid after scoring a goal due to a thigh injury. The club confirmed he suffered a moderate muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his right leg.
Sancet will miss upcoming matches with a thigh injury suffered against Valladolid on Sunday. The timeline for his return remains uncertain as he awaits further evaluation. This is a tough loss considering his recent form with six goals in the last four La Liga games. In his absence, Alex Berenguer could see more opportunities in the attack.
