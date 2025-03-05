Oihan Sancet Injury: Trains, doubtful for Thursday
Sancet (thigh) has returned to training and is doubtful for Thursday's match against Roma, according to Juanma Velasco of Marca.
Sancet has seen a crucial update as they head into Thursday's UEL match, with the attacker returning to training two days ahead of the contest. This does give him a chance to make the call, as he was included on the traveling team, although he is still doubtful. either way, this is bright news, as a return should come in his next two matches, with the attacker starting in 20 of his 26 appearances this season.
