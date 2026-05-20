Oihan Sancet Injury: Uncertain for Bernabeu trip

Sancet (undisclosed) trained separately from the rest of the squad Wednesday, three days before Athletic Club's season finale against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, according to Edu Velasco Jr of El Chiringuito TV.

Sancet has yet to fully recover from the muscle issue that kept him out of Sunday's clash against Celta Vigo, and his availability for Saturday's final fixture remains uncertain. The midfielder's last opportunity to feature this season hinges on his progress over the coming days, with the club unlikely to take any unnecessary risks given the nature of the injury. Alex Berenguer and Nico Serrano are expected to continue covering in his absence should he be unable to prove his fitness in time.