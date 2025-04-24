Oihan Sancet Injury: Will be assessed Friday

Sancet (hamstring) will be assessed on Friday following the muscular injury that forced him off in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Las Palmas, coach Ernesto Valverde said in a press conference. "We hope it's not too much. It's a muscular problem, but we'll have to wait for tomorrow's assessment."

Sancet will be assessed on Friday to determine the extent of his hamstring injury and whether he will have to miss time. That said, this is very bad news for the squad as he is in serious doubt to face Manchester United on Thursday in the Europa League. Unai Gomez is expected to take a larger role in the attacking midfield if the issue turns out to be serious.