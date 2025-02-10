Oihan Sancet News: Brilliant display

Oihan Sancet scored three goals to go with seven shots (three on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Girona.

Sancet was Athletic's star performer in their 3-0 victory over Girona on Saturday. In 84 minutes played, he scored three goals from six shots (three on target, three off), completed two of his three dribbles, created two chances, and had nine touches in the opposition's box. The hat trick brings Sancet's La Liga goal tally to 11 for the season, and he now has five goal contributions in his last three games in all competitions. He will aim to continue his blazing run of form when Athletic visit Espanyol this Sunday.