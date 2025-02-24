Oihan Sancet News: Extends goalscoring streak Sunday

Sancet scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 7-1 win versus Valladolid.

Sancet scored another goal Sunday, this one coming just before halftime off a Mikel Jauregizar assist. It marked his fourth consecutive match with a goal and his 13th goal of the season. He took five shots in the win, his second most this season, and also created one chance before he was subbed off in the 68th minute for Alex Berenguer.