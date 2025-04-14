Oihan Sancet News: Scores brace as sub

Oihan Sancet scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Rayo Vallecano.

Sancet came from the bench to score twice and help his side come back from behind to win 3-1. In the 58th minute, he scored the equalizer from the penalty spot and scored the final goal in the 94th minute. This brought him to 15 goals for the season in La Liga with eight coming in his last six league games.