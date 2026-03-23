Oihan Sancet News: Scores goal in victory

Sancet scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Betis.

Sancet was one of Athletic Club's go-to attacking outlets from the jump and had already tested Pau Lopez before he finally broke through. He buried the home side's second goal just before halftime, stretching the lead to 2-0 after another setup from Inaki Williams. Working between the lines, he helped the Basques turn quick recoveries into direct pressure and gave Betis trouble every time he got on the ball facing goal. He finished with two shots (both on target) and now has 15 shots over his last six La Liga appearances, with two of those ending up in the back of the net.