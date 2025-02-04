Fantasy Soccer
Oihan Sancet headshot

Oihan Sancet News: Scores in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Sancet scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Betis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Sancet was promoted to Athletic's starting XI for the weekend domestic-league game, and he used the opportunity to log his first goal since December. With four goals across his last eight La Liga appearances, Sancet's back-and-forth role may not be so much of a problem moving forward with his recent output being quite promising.

Oihan Sancet
Athletic
