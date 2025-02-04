Oihan Sancet News: Scores in start

Sancet scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Betis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Sancet was promoted to Athletic's starting XI for the weekend domestic-league game, and he used the opportunity to log his first goal since December. With four goals across his last eight La Liga appearances, Sancet's back-and-forth role may not be so much of a problem moving forward with his recent output being quite promising.