Oihan Sancet News: Scores in win over Alaves

Sancet scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 win against Deportivo Alaves.

Sancet evened things up late in the second half with a great goal, as he took advantage of a pass from Yuri Berchiche to drill an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box. Sancet's numbers haven't been as good as they were in 2024/25, but he remains a valuable fantasy asset. He's been limited to just four goals in 27 league outings this season after scoring 15 times in the previous campaign.