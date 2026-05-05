Oihan Sancet News: Scores in win over Alaves
Sancet scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 win against Deportivo Alaves.
Sancet evened things up late in the second half with a great goal, as he took advantage of a pass from Yuri Berchiche to drill an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box. Sancet's numbers haven't been as good as they were in 2024/25, but he remains a valuable fantasy asset. He's been limited to just four goals in 27 league outings this season after scoring 15 times in the previous campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now