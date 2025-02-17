Oihan Sancet News: Stellar form continues

Sancet scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Espanyol.

Sancet is officially one of the hottest attackers in the league with a total of five goals scored in just the last three matches. This gives him 12 goals on the season, which surpasses his career high while also averaging about 2.5 shots per 90 minutes of play.