Oihan Sancet News: Takes five shots on Friday

Sancet had five shots (two on target), created two chances and drew two fouls during Friday's 2-1 win over Elche.

Sancet couldn't score like he did in each of the previous two matches but it wasn't for lack of trying as the playmaker matched his season high in shots attempted while also creating for teammates. Despite not having his scoring streak extended, Sancet had another performance that raised his fantasy profile after a very disappointing first half of campaign.