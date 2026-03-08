Oihan Sancet headshot

Oihan Sancet News: Three shots, no goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Sancet registered three shots (two on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Barcelona.

Sancet came off the bench Saturday for 45 minutes, doing his best to earn a point but not having any of his three shots hit the back of the net. He has gone three games without a goal, with only two in 20 appearances (17 starts) this season.

Oihan Sancet
Athletic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now