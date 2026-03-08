Oihan Sancet News: Three shots, no goal
Sancet registered three shots (two on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Barcelona.
Sancet came off the bench Saturday for 45 minutes, doing his best to earn a point but not having any of his three shots hit the back of the net. He has gone three games without a goal, with only two in 20 appearances (17 starts) this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now