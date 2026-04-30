Ola Aina headshot

Ola Aina Injury: Forced off against Aston Villa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 1:57pm

Aina left the field because of an apparent injury during Thursday's UEFA Europa League semi-final matchup versus Aston Villa.

Aina struggled with some pain and was ultimately replaced by Zach Abbott after 75 minutes of play Thursday. The regular starter is now questionable for future matches as it remains to be seen if the problem is significant. He had been active over his previous six league or UEL appearances, posting eight crosses, 17 clearances and 13 tackles across 449 minutes on the field.

Ola Aina
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ola Aina See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ola Aina See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago