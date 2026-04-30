Ola Aina Injury: Forced off against Aston Villa

Aina left the field because of an apparent injury during Thursday's UEFA Europa League semi-final matchup versus Aston Villa.

Aina struggled with some pain and was ultimately replaced by Zach Abbott after 75 minutes of play Thursday. The regular starter is now questionable for future matches as it remains to be seen if the problem is significant. He had been active over his previous six league or UEL appearances, posting eight crosses, 17 clearances and 13 tackles across 449 minutes on the field.