Ola Aina Injury: Hopeful to play Monday

Aina (undisclosed) is questionable for Monday's match against Chelsea, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post. "Ola, I'm sorry, but in this moment it's impossible to be injured. I told him, at the end of the season, you can be injured, you can go do what you want, but now it is impossible because we don't have (options). He said to me: 'I promise you, I will be in condition (to play).' I hope!"

Aina went down with a knock in Thursday's UEL match and is now trying to make a quick turnaround as Nottingham visit Stamford Bridge on Monday. This is a concern for the club as they deal with multiple injuries in the defense, not having many more options as replacements if their starting right-back misses out. He will likely be subjected to a late fitness test, proably starting if fit but leaving the starting full-back roles to Neco Williams and Luka Netz if he misses out.