Ola Aina headshot

Ola Aina Injury: In doubt for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Aina (undisclosed) appears to be doubtful for Thursday's match against Nottingham Forest, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Sarah Clapson of The Nottingham Post. "Not because I have doubts about Morgan, but because I have doubts about the injured players, I will delay my decisions. But in my mind, I have plans A, B and C. We have a lot of (injury) doubts. bout the (injured) players, I have a lot of doubts. I think today we will have a meeting and decide to look for the army and to understand the soldiers! To go into the battle, I prefer to go with the healthy soldiers. We'll see."

Aina is one of the numerous players for Nottingham that remains in doubt to face Villa, as the defender deals with an undisclosed injury. This is a major storyline to watch for the club, as they could be without their starting right-back, likely leaving Luca Netz and Neco Williams to start at full-back if he misses out. Aina will likely be subjected to some testing to see if he can play, but if any pain or weakness is felt, it is very likely that he will be left out.

Ola Aina
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ola Aina See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ola Aina See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
22 days ago