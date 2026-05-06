Ola Aina Injury: In doubt for Thursday

Aina (undisclosed) appears to be doubtful for Thursday's match against Nottingham Forest, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Sarah Clapson of The Nottingham Post. "Not because I have doubts about Morgan, but because I have doubts about the injured players, I will delay my decisions. But in my mind, I have plans A, B and C. We have a lot of (injury) doubts. bout the (injured) players, I have a lot of doubts. I think today we will have a meeting and decide to look for the army and to understand the soldiers! To go into the battle, I prefer to go with the healthy soldiers. We'll see."

Aina is one of the numerous players for Nottingham that remains in doubt to face Villa, as the defender deals with an undisclosed injury. This is a major storyline to watch for the club, as they could be without their starting right-back, likely leaving Luca Netz and Neco Williams to start at full-back if he misses out. Aina will likely be subjected to some testing to see if he can play, but if any pain or weakness is felt, it is very likely that he will be left out.