Ola Aina headshot

Ola Aina Injury: Late call to face Magpies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Aina (undisclosed) is doubtful for Sunday's match against Newcastle, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post.

Aina is one of the numerous Nottingham players to be on the injured list this week, as he is still unable to return from an undisclosed injury. His chances of making the team appear to be low, a rough development for the full-back who has struggled with injuries throughout the season. Even if he is fit, a bench spot is likely the best he will do, with Neco Williams and Luca Netz as a possible full-back pairing due to Aina's absence.

Ola Aina
Nottingham Forest
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