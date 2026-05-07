Ola Aina headshot

Ola Aina Injury: Missing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Aina (undisclosed) is out for Thursday's match against Aston Villa.

Aina is not with his team after he was handed the doubtful tag, a big miss for the team as they head into the second leg of their semifinal contest. This leaves Jair Cunha and Neco Williams to start at full-back for the club. He will now aim for a return Sunday when facing Newcastle.

Ola Aina
Nottingham Forest
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