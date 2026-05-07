Ola Aina Injury: Missing Thursday
Aina (undisclosed) is out for Thursday's match against Aston Villa.
Aina is not with his team after he was handed the doubtful tag, a big miss for the team as they head into the second leg of their semifinal contest. This leaves Jair Cunha and Neco Williams to start at full-back for the club. He will now aim for a return Sunday when facing Newcastle.
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