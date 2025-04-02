Ola Aina Injury: Needs to be assessed

Aina (undisclosed) was forced off Tuesday's clash against Manchester United due to an injury and will be assessed in the coming days, coach Nuno Espirito Santo said in a press conference, per the Nottingham Post. "We have to assess. It is always a concern when a player gets injured by himself. He is going to have a scan and we will see how it is. We're not quite sure what it is, only the scan will say exactly."

