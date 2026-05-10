Ola Aina headshot

Ola Aina Injury: Out against Newcastle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Aina (undisclosed) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Newcastle United.

Aina has been unable to recover in time for the weekend, confirming the low chances of making the team that had surrounded him as one of numerous Nottingham players currently on the injured list with an undisclosed injury. His absence is a further blow for a side already severely stretched for options, with Neco Williams and Luca Netz set to form the full-back pairing in his place as the coaching staff continue to manage a lengthy list of absentees. His struggles with injuries throughout the season have been a recurring frustration, and his return timeline will be monitored closely in the coming days as the campaign enters its final stages.

Ola Aina
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ola Aina See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ola Aina See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
19 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
19 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
26 days ago