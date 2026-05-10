Ola Aina Injury: Out against Newcastle
Aina (undisclosed) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Newcastle United.
Aina has been unable to recover in time for the weekend, confirming the low chances of making the team that had surrounded him as one of numerous Nottingham players currently on the injured list with an undisclosed injury. His absence is a further blow for a side already severely stretched for options, with Neco Williams and Luca Netz set to form the full-back pairing in his place as the coaching staff continue to manage a lengthy list of absentees. His struggles with injuries throughout the season have been a recurring frustration, and his return timeline will be monitored closely in the coming days as the campaign enters its final stages.
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