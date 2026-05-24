Ola Aina headshot

Ola Aina Injury: Ruled out for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Aina (undisclosed) is ruled out for Sunday's season finale against Bournemouth.

Aina has been unable to earn a place in the squad despite returning to pitch work on Thursday following four consecutive absences with the undisclosed issue, with coach Vitor Pereira's cautious stance proving decisive as the club opted against taking any risks with the full-back for a fixture the manager described as not being a final or something. His absence means his season ends on a frustrating note, having featured in the starting lineup in each of his 18 Premier League appearances when fit, underlining just how much his unavailability has been felt during the final stretch of the campaign. Aina finishes the Premier League season with 31 tackles, 25 interceptions and 71 clearances across 18 appearances, and his situation will continue to be monitored over the summer as Nottingham Forest hope to have him fully fit for the start of next season.

Ola Aina
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ola Aina See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ola Aina See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
26 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
26 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
33 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
33 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
40 days ago