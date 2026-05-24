Ola Aina Injury: Ruled out for season finale

Aina (undisclosed) is ruled out for Sunday's season finale against Bournemouth.

Aina has been unable to earn a place in the squad despite returning to pitch work on Thursday following four consecutive absences with the undisclosed issue, with coach Vitor Pereira's cautious stance proving decisive as the club opted against taking any risks with the full-back for a fixture the manager described as not being a final or something. His absence means his season ends on a frustrating note, having featured in the starting lineup in each of his 18 Premier League appearances when fit, underlining just how much his unavailability has been felt during the final stretch of the campaign. Aina finishes the Premier League season with 31 tackles, 25 interceptions and 71 clearances across 18 appearances, and his situation will continue to be monitored over the summer as Nottingham Forest hope to have him fully fit for the start of next season.