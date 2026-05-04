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Ola Aina Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 6:10am

Aina (undisclosed) is ruled out for Monday's clash against Chelsea.

Aina has been unable to pass the late fitness test that had been set to determine his availability after going down with a knock in Thursday's UEL match, leaving the coaching staff without their starting right-back at an already difficult time for the defense. His absence is a notable concern for a side already dealing with multiple defensive injuries and limited replacement options, with Zach Abbott and Luca Netz now required to cover the full-back roles in what shapes up to be a significantly stretched backline. His situation will be monitored closely in the coming days as the club hopes the knock proves to be nothing more than a short-term setback.

Ola Aina
Nottingham Forest
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