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Ola Aina Injury: Uncertain for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 7:04am

Aina (undisclosed) began working on the pitch Thursday and is uncertain for Sunday's season finale against Bournemouth, according to coach Vitor Pereira, per Jake Netting of VAVEL. "Aina started today working on the pitch. We are in a moment where we can't take risks. We want to win, but it is not a final or something."

Aina's return to pitch work is an encouraging development after missing four consecutive matches with the undisclosed issue. The full-back has been a regular starter when fit, featuring in the starting lineup in each of his 18 Premier League appearances this season, making his potential return a notable boost for Nottingham Forest heading into the final fixture of the campaign. No further details have been provided on the nature of the issue, leaving his availability for Sunday dependent on how he responds to training over the coming days.

Ola Aina
Nottingham Forest
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