Ola Aina Injury: Unlikely against Newcastle

Aina (undisclosed) missed Thursday's Europa League semifinal against Aston Villa and is unlikely to be available for Sunday's clash against Newcastle, according to coach Vitor Pereira, per the Nottingham Post. "We had three injured players not in condition to go on the pitch and help the team. Aina out. I don't know if he can recover for the next match."

Aina's absence adds to a growing injury crisis at Nottingham Forest, with manager Pereira dealing with multiple unavailable players heading into the weekend. Jair Cunha and Neco Williams have been covering the full-back positions in his absence, and the club will assess his condition over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement against Newcastle.