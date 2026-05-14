Ola Aina Injury: Won't play Sunday

Aina (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's game against Manchester United, according to manager Vitor Pereira. "That's all. Murillo out, Aina out."

Aina is set to miss a fourth consecutive contest, and it remains to be seen whether he'll return to action before the season finale at home against Bournemouth on Sunday, May 24. Aina has been a regular starter when healthy, featuring in the XI in each of his 18 EPL appearances. With Aina out, Neco Williams and Luca Netz will handle the full-back roles Sunday at Old Trafford.