Ola Aina headshot

Ola Aina News: Active display against City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Aina had three crosses (zero accurate) and three tackles in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Manchester City.

Aina was okay Saturday, as he would do a bit on both sides of the ball, with three crosses in the attack to go along with an interception, three tackles and three clearances in the defense. He continues to see regular time this season and has yet to miss a match when fit, starting in all 28 appearances while serving on the right flank.

Ola Aina
Nottingham Forest
