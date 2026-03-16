Ola Aina News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Aina had one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Fulham.

Aina kept his fourth clean sheet of the season Sunday, all of which have come in his last nine matches. He and his fellow defenders held Fulham to just one shot on target, and Aina was a massive part of that. He set season-highs in clearances (10) and tackles won (four), and also intercepted one pass and blocked one shot in his full 90 minutes of action.