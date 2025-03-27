Fantasy Soccer
Ola Brynhildsen Injury: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Brynhildsen (undisclosed) has returned to training and could be an option to face Vancouver on Saturday, according to Waking The Red.

The striker missed the match against the Red Bulls over the previous weekend, but his return to training suggests he might be able to return to action for the matchup against the Whitecaps. If he doesn't start, then Deandre Kerr would likely play as the striker.

Ola Brynhildsen
Toronto FC
