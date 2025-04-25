Ola Brynhildsen Injury: Late call for Saturday

Brynhildsen is a late call for Saturday's match against New York City FC, according to manager Robin Fraser, per John Molinaro of TFC Republic

Brynhildsen looks to be battling an injury, as he Is now a late call for Saturday's match after only partially training Friday. Luckily for the club, it wouldn't force a change if he was left, as only appeared off the bench last outing. He has already missed four games this season, so he will hope this is only minor and he is an option tp face NYCFC.