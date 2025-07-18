Ola Brynhildsen Injury: Officially questionable

Brynhildsen (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's trip to Nashville, per the MLS injury report.

Brynhildsen landed on the injury report with a questionable tag and an ankle injury. The extent of the injury isn't clear, but the fact he's immediately questionable is a good sign it's not a serious problem. Brynhildsen is a consistent starter and would be a big loss as Toronto deal with a plethora of injuries.