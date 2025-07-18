Menu
Ola Brynhildsen headshot

Ola Brynhildsen Injury: Officially questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Brynhildsen (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's trip to Nashville, per the MLS injury report.

Brynhildsen landed on the injury report with a questionable tag and an ankle injury. The extent of the injury isn't clear, but the fact he's immediately questionable is a good sign it's not a serious problem. Brynhildsen is a consistent starter and would be a big loss as Toronto deal with a plethora of injuries.

Ola Brynhildsen
Toronto FC
