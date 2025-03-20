Fantasy Soccer
Ola Brynhildsen headshot

Ola Brynhildsen Injury: Won't play vs. NY Red Bulls

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Brynhildsen (undisclosed) won't be available for Saturday's game against the New York Red Bulls, head coach Robin Fraser told John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Fraser said he doesn't think the injury is too serious, but the Norwegian midfielder won't play this weekend. Furthermore, there's no timeline as to when he'll be able to return to action. Brynhildsen has recorded two appearances this season, and his next chance to play will come against Vancouver on Saturday, March 29.

