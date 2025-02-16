Ola Brynhildsen News: Loaned to Toronto

Brynhildsen will join Toronto FC on loan from FC Midtjylland until the end of the season.

Toronto are adding a top target in the attack after bringing on Brynhildsen for a season long loan. He had just recently completed a very successful loan spell with Molde in Norway, recording 12 goals in 18 appearances. The striker will likely be a top option to start for the side, who are need of a No. 9 after Prince-Osei Owusu left for Montreal.