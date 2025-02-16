Fantasy Soccer
Ola Brynhildsen headshot

Ola Brynhildsen News: Loaned to Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Brynhildsen will join Toronto FC on loan from FC Midtjylland until the end of the season.

Toronto are adding a top target in the attack after bringing on Brynhildsen for a season long loan. He had just recently completed a very successful loan spell with Molde in Norway, recording 12 goals in 18 appearances. The striker will likely be a top option to start for the side, who are need of a No. 9 after Prince-Osei Owusu left for Montreal.

