Ola Brynhildsen headshot

Ola Brynhildsen News: Substitute option Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Brynhildsen (lower body) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Real Salt Lake.

Brynhildsen has been in and out of the lineup during the current campaign, so he should continue to be part of a rotation with Derrick Etienne while Deandre Kerr (ankle) is out. Still, the Norwegian is under pressure, having failed to score or assist in four appearances this year despite playing mostly as a striker.

Ola Brynhildsen
Toronto FC
