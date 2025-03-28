Ola Solbakken Injury: Returning in Como game

Solbakken (shoulder) has healed up and trained regularly throughout the break, Sky Italy reported.

Solbakken last played in early December before having surgery to address a shoulder injury. He'll re-join the offensive rotation, competing with Sebastiano Esposito, Christian Kouame, and Jacopo Fazzini in a couple of spots behind the striker. He appeared 14 times (six starts) before getting hurt, notching three shots (three on target), seven chances created, five crosses (one accurate) and five tackles.