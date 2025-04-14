Fantasy Soccer
Ola Solbakken headshot

Ola Solbakken Injury: Suffers calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Solbakken is a late scratch for Monday's game versus Napoli due to a calf problem, coach Roberto D'Aversa announced.

Solbakken got hurt during a light practice on game day and could be sidelined for further matches depending on the upcoming test results. He has operated as a super sub since returning from a shoulder sprain. Junior Sambia, Ismael Konate and Thomas Campaniello will soak up his minutes.

