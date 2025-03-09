Oladapo Afolayan News: Poor showing in draw

Afolayan registered two shots (one on goal), one cross (not accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Wolfsburg.

Afolayan was not effective Saturday. He won just three of the eight duels he engaged in and only managed to place one shot on target. He was subbed after 45 minutes. The English striker is having a disappointing season, from 24 appearances (14 starts) he has netted just twice and created one assist.