Oladapo Afolayan News: Scores late goal as sub

Afolayan scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Monchengladbach.

Afolayan scored the equalizer for his team in the 85th minute, where he connected with Eric Smith. This was his third goal of the season, having only started one game in the last 11. In his 16-minute appearance, he also created a chance, his fourth in the last four games and also attempted a cross.