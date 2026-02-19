Ole Didrik Blomberg News: Assists in win over Inter

Blomberg assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 victory versus Inter Milan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Blomberg set up Kasper Hogh's goal in the 64th minute Wednesday, a strike which took the 3-1 lead and put Glimt in an excellent position heading into the second leg. It marked his third assist in the UCL this season, all of which have come in his last three contests. He was subbed off in the 78th minute for Sondre Auklend.