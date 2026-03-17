Ole Didrik Blomberg News: Nets one goal

Blomberg scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Wednesday's 3-0 win against Sporting CP.

Blomberg delivered a productive outing in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Sporting CP, scoring just before the break with a composed finish from a tight angle, while adding three crosses. The winger, who began the Champions League campaign on the bench, has since earned a starting role ahead of Sondre Auklend, starting each of the last seven matches in the competition while recording two goals and three assists.