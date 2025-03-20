Oleksandr Svatok Injury: Will represent Ukraine

Svatok has been called up by Ukraine for both matches against Belgium on March 20 and March 23, respectively.

Svatok has started the last two games for Austin making 12 clearances and four tackles while securing one cleansheet showing is growing influence in the defense but will miss Sunday's match against San Diego due to the call-up. He should return in time to face St. Louis City on March 30. His absence will force a change in the lineup with Antonio Gomez likely playing in central defense for that game.