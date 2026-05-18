Oleksandr Svatok News: Picks up yellow Saturday

Svatok had seven clearancesand one interception in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Sporting Kansas City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Svatok made his 13th start of the season Saturday, once again in central defense. He recorded seven clearances and one interception on the defensive end, but he and Austin allowed a late comeback by Kansas City to drop their second match in a row. He also picked up his first yellow card of the season for a bad foul in the second half.