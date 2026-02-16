Oleksandr Zinchenko headshot

Oleksandr Zinchenko Injury: Set for long absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 11:49am

Zinchenko will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury that has been confirmed to require surgery, his club reported Monday.

Zinchenko will work on his rehabilitation for multiple months, marking the end of the campaign for him after he made just two appearances for Ajax since transferring from Arsenal. The full-back previously spent a spell at Nottingham Forest, where he tallied four shots, 18 crosses and five chances created over the 2025/26 EPL campaign. Ajax will likely turn back to Owen Wijndal in Zinchenko's absence.

Oleksandr Zinchenko
Ajax
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oleksandr Zinchenko
