Oleksandr Zinchenko Injury: Set for long absence
Zinchenko will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury that has been confirmed to require surgery, his club reported Monday.
Zinchenko will work on his rehabilitation for multiple months, marking the end of the campaign for him after he made just two appearances for Ajax since transferring from Arsenal. The full-back previously spent a spell at Nottingham Forest, where he tallied four shots, 18 crosses and five chances created over the 2025/26 EPL campaign. Ajax will likely turn back to Owen Wijndal in Zinchenko's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oleksandr Zinchenko See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Dec. 3048 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1949 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1949 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1855 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1855 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oleksandr Zinchenko See More