Oleksandr Zinchenko Injury: Set for long absence

Zinchenko will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury that has been confirmed to require surgery, his club reported Monday.

Zinchenko will work on his rehabilitation for multiple months, marking the end of the campaign for him after he made just two appearances for Ajax since transferring from Arsenal. The full-back previously spent a spell at Nottingham Forest, where he tallied four shots, 18 crosses and five chances created over the 2025/26 EPL campaign. Ajax will likely turn back to Owen Wijndal in Zinchenko's absence.