Oleksandr Zinchenko News: Scores in second leg
Zinchenko scored Arsenal's first goal in a 2-2 draw against PSV Eindhoven Wednesday in UCL play.
Zinchenko got the start with Arsenal resting some of its top players thanks to a big aggregate lead. The defender was able to make the most of his opportunity, and he could see more playing time going forward as a result. However, he likely goes back to the bench Sunday against Chelsea.
