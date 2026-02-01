Zinchenko is out from Arsenal after a few years with the club, an expected transfer after he struggled for time each of the past few seasons, leading to a loan to Nottingham Forest to begin this campaign. He only appeared in eight games all season with Nottingham Forest and last played with Arsenal in the 2024\/25 season, recording one goal and an assist in 21 appearances (seven starts). A starting role on the left of the defense should be waiting for him with his new club, and also an option to serve some time in the midfield.