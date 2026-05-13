Olger Escobar Injury: Leaves with injury in draw
Escobar was forced off with an undisclosed issue during Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Portland Timbers.
Escobar played 35 minutes before picking up a knock in the midweek clash. It was the midfielder's third start in the last four games across all competitions, although he had made a limited impact prior to the injury. Samuel Piette served as his substitute Wednesday and should be the main option to fill in if Escobar faces a considerable recovery period.
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