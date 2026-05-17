Olger Escobar News: Returns to bench

Escobar (undisclosed) was on the bench for Saturday's 2-0 loss against Chicago, confirming his return to fitness after being forced off during Wednesday's draw against Portland Timbers, the club posted.

Escobar had raised some concern after picking up the knock in the midweek clash, but his inclusion in the matchday squad is a clean bill of health heading into upcoming fixtures. The midfielder should push to regain his starting role as CF Montreal head into the last week before the World Cup break.