Oliver Baumann Injury: Could start Saturday

Baumann (foot) has been out since late January due to an injury but could start Saturday against Bochum after training fully this week, coach Christian Ilzer said in a press conference. "It was a better week. We got a few players back from illness, and some of the long-term casualties returned to parts of training. That includes Diadie, Umut, Oli, and Leo. The squad is stronger and developing in a positive direction."

Baumann returned to full training this week as he continues to recover. He is expected to be available Saturday and could start in goal. If the coach opts for caution, Luca Philipp may get one more start before returning to a backup role.